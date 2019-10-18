3 Maoists lay down arms in Agency

Three cadres from the banned CPI (Maoists), including one Area Committee Member (ACM), surrendered before Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, Attada Babujee, here on Thursday.

The surrendered Maoists were identified as Vanthala Ramu alias Banagar Raju (29), Pangi Laxman (32) and Golluri Devi alias Jyothi. All of them belong to the Galikonda dalam of the CPI (Maoist).

Bangar Raju, hailing from Dabbalapadu village in Chitrakonda block in Odisha, joined the movement in 2009 at the age of 19, . He rose to the position of ACM from militia member and carried a reward of ₹4 lakhs. He was allegedly involved in five murders, two landmine blasts, three exchanges of fire, four arson cases and four famine raids.

Pangi Laxman, who hails from GK Veedhi mandal, was a dalam member and was allegedly involved in two exchange of fire incidents and one blast. Jyothi, in her early 20s, hails from Malkangiri district of Odisha, was also a dalam member and was allegedly involved in one murder, four exchange of fire incidents and one arson case. Both carried a reward of ₹1 lakh each.

Food and sickness

Speaking to the media, Bangar Raju said he joined the movement as he was inspired by the ideology, but later realised that ideology was far from reality. “Initially, they (leaders) treated us well, but in the last few years, life had become very difficult. We were not even getting a full square meal every two days. Moreover, sickness due to recurring viral and malaria, also had taken a toll on our health and we decided to call it a day,” he said.

Combing operations

Increased combing operation by the security forces was also a factor for surrender. According to the surrendered Maoists, since 2015 and especially after the Ramaguda incident in October 2016, the combing operation had been intensified to a large extent. “Every day was dreadful, as we feared an encounter. There were days when we moved hideouts every two hours,” said Devi.

Galikonda dalam

With the spurt in surrenders in the recent times, the strength of the Galikonda dalam has shrunk from 22 to 4 in the last two years. As of now, there are only about four dalam members who are supported by about 20 members from the 3rd Platoon of the Maoist PLGA (People's Liberation Guerrilla Army), from Chhattisgarh, said Bangar Raju.