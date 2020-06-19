3 held for selling gutka, cigarettes

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2020 00:38 IST

Commissioner’s Task Force sleuths arrested three persons in possession of a huge quantity of gutkha and foreign cigarettes worth ₹30 lakh in the city on Thursday.

The accused, Pilla Srinivasa Rao (40) of Kanuru, Gangeti Narasimha Rao (30) and Jangala Nagendra Babu (30) of Ramalingeswara Nagar, had sourced the contraband from Bidar and stacked it up in two cars parked in Kanuru area. Police said that the accused were selling the illegal goods to various shops in the city.

Police seized various brands of prohibited gutkha and cigarettes and the cars used to store them.

