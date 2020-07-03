2.89 lakh to get house-site pattas in Krishna

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz on Friday said 2,89,608 beneficiaries in Krishna will be given house-site pattas on July 8.

Speaking at his camp office after making a mandal-wise segregation of the house-site pattas, the Collector said 1,36,893 of the beneficiaries were from rural areas and 1,52,715 from urban pockets.

The Collector said the latest technology would be used to conduct land surveys in the district.

Speaking after distributing the survey equipment to village surveyors who completed a training programme, he said the new mode would not only save time and energy but would also be more accurate.

He said farmers and other public faced land survey-related problems as there was only one surveyor for every mandal. From 53 land surveyors in the district in the past, the number had gone up to 845 with the government appointing one surveyor for each village.

He said 420 surveyors underwent the training in the first phase and the remaining 325 would be trained in the second phase from July 15.