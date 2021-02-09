2,840 liquor bottles seized in Andhra Pradesh

NANDIGAMA (KRISHNA DT.)

09 February 2021 08:37 IST

The teams intercepted a vehicle at Peddapuram village in the district and seized the liquor stocks.

In a joint operation, the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Excise and the Veerulapadu police conducted a raid and seized 2,840 liquor bottles worth ₹3.24 lakh and a four-wheeler. They arrested two persons who were smuggling the stocks.

Briefing this to the media here on Monday, SP M. Ravindranath Babu said the teams intercepted a vehicle at Peddapuram village in the district and seized the liquor stocks. Police arrested two suppliers and are searching for the belt shop owner of Jujjuru village, who ordered for the stocks. The administration has invoked PD Act against Banavathu Srinu of Yerraguntla village, who was involved in many ID liquor manufacturing cases, said SEB Additional SP Vakul Jindal.

