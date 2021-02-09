270 panchayats go to polls in Tenali division today

District Collector Vivek Yadav inspecting polling arrangements at Amruthaluru on Monday.

GUNTUR

09 February 2021 08:20 IST

6.62 lakh voters to exercise their franchise

District Collector and District Election Authority Vivek Yadav has said that all arrangements have been completed for a peaceful polling to elect sarpanches in 270 gram panchayats and 2,105 ward members in 18 mandals across the Tenali revenue division.

Voting is set to begin at 6.30 a.m. and continue till 3.30 p.m.

The election notification was issued for 337 gram panchayat sarpanches and 3,442 ward members, and at the end of nominations 67 sarpanches and 1,337 ward members have become unanimous.

The district administration has made arrangements for 2,953 polling stations, where 6.62 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise, and 277 counting centres.

For the phase one of the elections, 134 stage-1 officers, 337 stage-2 officers and 7,934 polling staff have been appointed.

To enforce the model code of conduct, five vigilance and enforcement teams, 18 MCC teams, 36 static surveillance teams and 36 flying squad teams have been set up.

Mr. Yadav inspected the arrangements at Amruthaluru, Cherukupalli and Karlapalem mandals. Sub-Collector of Tenali Mayura Ashok was also present.

The Collector checked distribution of polling material and the reception centre at Amruthaluru. He asked the presiding officers to check all the material before the polling. He told the officials to ensure all polling staff reached booths through respective routes.

“We have deployed 3,500 police personnel and some of them would be with body-worn cameras. The polling process would be videographed. We have set up 16 check-posts in the division. Anyone who wishes to complain can do so through the Whatsapp No. 88662-68899,” said Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni.