2,513 persons booked in drunken drive cases in 2019

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that 2,513 motorists were booked in 2019 on charges of drunken driving, which was one of the reasons for road accidents.

As many as 160 persons booked in drunken drive cases were jailed. The courts imposed ₹47.86 lakh as penalty on the accused, he said.

Giving the particulars of the crime scenario and the achievements of Vijayawada City Police in 2019, at a press conference on Monday, he said 4,842 vehicle drivers were booked on various charges, including rash and negligent driving, using cellphone while driving, dangerous driving, minors driving vehicles, driving on the wrong side and for violating traffic rules.

₹9 crore fine collected

The Traffic police collected over ₹9 crore as fine from violators. Counselling was given to the violators by arranging 139 counselling sessions, he said.

Road accidents

Mr. Tirumala Rao said 347 persons were killed in road accidents and 1,376 suffered injuries. In 2018, 363 deaths occurred and 1,483 persons were injured. Police had taken up special drives, vehicle checks and checking for driving under the influence of alcohol to prevent accidents.

Police were conducting traffic awareness programmes in education institutions and organising road safety awareness for road users.

Other offences

The Police Commissioner said the bodily offences, property crimes, crime against women, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases, crime against Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe, white collar crimes and missing cases decreased in 2019. However, there was a rise in cyber crime.

In all, 9,148 cases were registered in 2019 against 9,523 cases in 2018. Besides, 1,239 election related cases were registered in Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, Mr. Tirumala Rao explained.

Cyber cases

Cyber crime cases such as ATM card theft, uploading of photos and videos, social media frauds, cheating without One Time Password (OTP) were on the rise. Public lost about ₹2.3 crore in cyber offences.

As regards missing cases, 787 persons went missing of which 624 were traced. Police rescued 204 children during Operation Muskaan, he said.

The Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) police busted cricket betting, drug racket, gold and silver smuggling racket, hawala racket, seized foreign cigarettes, fake education certificates and fake currency rackets.

Sensational cases like kidnap of four-month-old baby in Penamaluru, kidnap of eight-month-old boy under Atkur police station, sexual assault of seven-year-old girl under Bhavanipuram police station and other cases were solved, the Police Commissioner added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Administration) N. Hari Krishna, DCP-1 (Law and Order) Harshavardhan Raju, DCP-2 Vikrant Patil, DCP (Crimes) D. Koteswara Rao, DCP (City Security Wing) Udaya Rani, Additional DCP (Traffic) T.V. Nagaraju and other officers were present.