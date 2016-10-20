250th birth anniversary celebrations of Tyagayya

Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy has said the 250th birth anniversary celebrations of saint-poet Tyagayya would be organised at Avanigadda on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy said the celebrations would be organised in the city on Friday and Saturday. The poet was born in Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu with descent from Kakarla family of Prakasam district. The government intends to organise the celebrations in a befitting manner so that the young generation would be attracted to Carnatic music and Tyagaraja works, he said.

The poet rendered yeoman services to Carnatic music through his compositions. It was a wonderful time to remember the great saint poet who touched the hearts of people through his music and his bhakti. His works stood the test of time and generations and compositions are a connoisseur’s delight even today.