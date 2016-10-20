Vijayawada

250th birth anniversary celebrations of Tyagayya

Information and Public Relations Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy has said the 250th birth anniversary celebrations of saint-poet Tyagayya would be organised at Avanigadda on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy said the celebrations would be organised in the city on Friday and Saturday. The poet was born in Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu with descent from Kakarla family of Prakasam district. The government intends to organise the celebrations in a befitting manner so that the young generation would be attracted to Carnatic music and Tyagaraja works, he said.

The poet rendered yeoman services to Carnatic music through his compositions. It was a wonderful time to remember the great saint poet who touched the hearts of people through his music and his bhakti. His works stood the test of time and generations and compositions are a connoisseur’s delight even today.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:29:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/250th-birth-anniversary-celebrations-of-Tyagayya/article16076488.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY