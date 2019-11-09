Vijayawada

₹25 lakh for bus stand modernisation

The APSRTC has granted ₹25 lakh for modernisation of the Machilipatnam bus stand in Krishna district.

The rainwater continues to stagnate on the bus depot campus as the adjacent drainages connected to it are mostly closed with the cement plates by small stores.

In the rainy season, the RTC authorities draw the rainwater out with the support of motors as passengers are being forced to walk in the knee-deep water that stagnates on the bus stand campus.

Machilipatnam RTC Depot Manager P.N. Satyanarayana Murthy said that the levelling of some portion of the bus stand campus would soon be commenced with the fund granted by the corporation.

