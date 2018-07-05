24x7 women protection centre opened in city

Commissioner of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Wednesday inaugurated the ‘Mahila Rakshana Kendram’, a round-the-clock women protection centre and Citizen Services Centre, on the premises of the Mahila police station in the city.

The centre, with women activists, counsellors, psychiatrist, advocates and police as members, would address eve-teasing to emergency situations at any hour of the day. Women can walk into the centre or dial helplines 1091, 181 or 100 for assistance.

Mr. Sawang said a lot had been done in the city to ensure the safety of women and yet there was more to do. “In doing so we have established this protection centre. Many women hesitate to visit a police station though, comparatively, how they are received has changed. Women can walk into this centre unhesitatingly and get all assistance on issues like harassment, domestic violence and others,” he said.

Apart from offering counselling sessions and solutions to problems being faced by the victims, the centre also had quick response teams of police, he said. “In cases of emergency, the special teams would be sent to the location of the victim and action will be taken accordingly,” he said and added that activists and other stakeholders could come up with suggestions any day.

He said 3,274 eve-teasers were caught and counselled by the city police’s Mahila Mitra initiative so far.

While the women protection centre is on the first floor of the new building, the ground floor houses the Citizen Services Centre where all the 131 services of Unified Police Services Centre and e-challan centre would be offered.