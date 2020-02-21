Vijayawada

23,295 take test for junior lecturer posts

The online (mains) examinations for recruitment to the posts of junior lecturers, conducted by the AP Public Service Commission (APPSC) from February 17 to February 20, passed off peacefully, according to Commission Secretary P.S.R. Anjaneyulu. In a statement on Thursday, he said of the total 44,011 candidates who registered their names, 23,295 appeared for the exams. The Commission also displayed on its website https://psc.ap.gov.in the list of qualified under sports quota, for verification of original certificates, scheduled to be held on March 5 at 2 p.m. at the Commission’s office.

