₹23.23 cr. collected as penalty from lockdown violators

33,567 cases were booked in Kurnool and Anantapur

The police have so far collected ₹23.23 core as penalty from lockdown violators in the last 15 months in Anantapur and Kurnool districts. While over ₹20.05 crore was collected in Kurnool, Anantapur accounted for over ₹3.18 crore.

While the police department in Kurnool district has been ensuring strict compliance to the lockdown norms, its proximity to Telangana and Karnataka made their job difficult. Superintendent of Police K. Fakeerappa said 10,879 cases were booked against 21,975 persons for various violations under the Disaster Management Act in 2020 and 2021, and ₹13,76,65,752 was collected a penalty from violators.

In Kurnool district, 2,29,436 people were fined for not wearing mask in public places, 1,52,883 of them were during the second wave in 2021.

In Anantapur 2,58,344 persons were penalised, including 1,60,891 during the second wave. An amount of ₹69,08,581 was collected as a penalty from motorists who violated lockdown norms, and 7,867 vehicles were seized during the 15-month period.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu said that 22,688 cases were booked under 188 of IPC & the DM Act.