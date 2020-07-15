VijayawadaVIJAYAWADA 15 July 2020 07:53 IST
210 kg ganja seized, two arrested
Contraband worth ₹10 lakh being smuggled to Maharashtra
Sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force (CTF) seized 210 kg of ganja, worth about ₹10.50 lakh, and arrested two persons in this connection.
The contraband was being smuggled from Visakhapatnam to Maharashtra, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.
On a tip-off, CTF Additional DCP K.V. Srinivas Rao and his team intercepted a van and seized the contraband concealed under activated carbon powder (coal chips). The arrested were Yogesh Mahajan and Samadhan Pitamber from Maharashtra. Investigation is under progress.
