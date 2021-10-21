‘206 policemen died of COVID-19’

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will observe the Police Flag Day and pay tributes to the police martyrs to mark Police Martyrs Commemoration Day, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium here on Thursday, said Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang.

Addressing the newsmen at the AP Police Headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, the DGP said Mr. Reddy would observe the Smriti Parade and pay homage to those who laid down their lives in discharging their duties.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, bureaucrats, Ministers, police officers and other VIPs will participate in the programme.

The police will organise exhibitions, open houses, visit the houses of police martyrs, debates, essay writing competitions, band shows, medical camps, blood donation camps, review the welfare of police families and observe ‘Rastriya Ekta Diwas’ for 10 days from Thursday, Mr. Sawang said.

In all, 206 police personnel died due to COVID-19, of which 74 dependents were given appoinments on compassionate grounds so far. The police department had spent ₹1.36 crore for procuring oxygen concentrators and medicines for patients.

Additional Directors-General of Police Ravi Shankar Ayyanar and Harish Kumar Gupta, OSD (Police Welfare) P.V.S. Ramakrishna, DIGs S.V. Rajashekar Babu and G. Pala Raju and other officers were present.