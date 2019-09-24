Vijayawada

20 girls taken ill after suspected food poisoning

Over 20 inmates of girls hostel attached to Government College for Women were taken ill on Sunday evening after they had lunch in the hostel mess.

The students were admitted to a local hospital where they are being treated. Some students said they were taken ill with symptoms of gastroenteritis after consuming chicken curry on Sunday afternoon.

TDP leaders Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad Rao and others visited the hospital and enquired about their health.

While slamming the government, Mr. Vara Prasada Rao said that quality of food had deteriorated ever since the YSRCP came into power. The Social Welfare Department has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

