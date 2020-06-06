18 take ill after consuming beef

CHINTOOR (EAST GODAVARI)

06 June 2020 23:07 IST

Eighteen persons, who included 10 children, have taken ill reportedly after consuming beef at a festival at Salapudepa village of Etapaka mandal in the Chintoor Agency area in East Godavari district, according to District Medical and Health Officer M. Mallik. Among the children, five are girls.

A family in the village offered prayers to the local deity and served lunch to the villagers on Saturday.

“All the 18 persons have been admitted to the Primary Health Centre at Gowridevipeta, where they are responding to treatment, and their condition is stable,” Mr. Mallik said.

