18 BPS applications cleared

The Town Planning Department has cleared 18 of the 21 applications submitted for the Building Penalisation Scheme (BPS) during the three-day BPS Mela organised by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).
The mela concluded on Saturday and the civic body received about ₹3 crore against BPS fee, according to a release. Also, 32 applications were submitted during the mela and furnishing of required documents and payment of the fee was pending, officials said.
Under BPS, building construction violations and deviations from the plans approved by the civic body would be regularised by the officials upon verification.
