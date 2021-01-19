‘17,000 colonies being developed in State’

Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development and Krishna district in-charge Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has said that around 17,000 colonies are being developed as part of the patta distribution and housing project scheme in the State.
Mr. Ramachandra Reddy, along with Ministers Mekathoti Sucharitha and Velampalli Srinvasas Rao, distributed land deeds to beneficiaries at Nandigama Zilla Praishad High School on Monday.
Basic amenities
“The State government is spending ₹9,000 crore on creating basic amenities such as electricity, drinking, roads and others at the new colonies being developed in the State,” the Minister said.
Two phases
Principal Secretary (Housing) Ajay Jain said that 30.75 lakh families would be issued land and construction of houses would be taken up in two phases.
In the first phase, 15.65 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of ₹28,000 crore and a total sum of ₹50,000 crore would be spent on the projects, the Principal Secretary said.
The State government has sanctioned ₹266 crore for 12,500 houses in Nandigama, the Minister added.
Krishna Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that the government had pooled 6,054 acres of land in the district for the land distribution scheme.
