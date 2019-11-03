‘₹17 lakh fine imposed on plastic users, producers’

Krishna District Collector A.MD. Imtiaz said that fines to the tune of ₹17 lakh have been imposed against the manufacturers and traders who continued using single-use plastic products.
At a conference held at the Collector’s camp office on Saturday, he said that strict measures will be taken against traders, manufacturers and sellers of the single-use plastic product. At the municipal council meeting, headed by the Collector at the VMC, on October 30, a resolution was passed to impose fines on companies having an annual turnover of ₹40 lakh if they found using single-use plastic products.
