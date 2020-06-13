17 IPS officers, including one DG, two Addl. DGs transferred in AP

VIJAYAWADA

Five districts get new SPs, B. Srinivasulu is new Vijayawada commissioner

The State government on Saturday issued orders for the shuffling 17 IPS officers. The Vijayawada Police Commissioner, Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, was transferred and posted as the Director General of Police (DGP-Railways).

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, B. Srinivasulu, has taken over as the Commissioner.

The Additional DGP, Railways, N. Balasubramanyam (on leave), was posted as the Addl. DGP, Organisation.

Kripanand Tripathi Ujela was posted as the Addl. DGP, Road Safety.

The DIG P.H.D. Ramakrishna, was posted as Director, Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB).

The Srikakulam Superintendent of Police (SP), R.N. Ammi Reddy, was transferred and posted as Guntur (Urban) district SP, while Amit Bardar, the APSP 3rd battalion commandant, was shuffled and posted as the Srikakulam SP.

The Visakhapatnam city law and order-II DCP, Udaya Bhaskar Billa, was posted as the AIG (Administration), while Aishwarya Rastogi was transferred and posted as the DCP Visakhapatnam Police Commissionerate.

The Visakhapatnam law and order DCP-I, S. Ranga Reddy, was directed to report at the AP Police Headquarters, Mangalagiri.

The Visakhapatnam (Rural) district SP Babujee Atttada is transferred and posted as SP, SIB. APSP 6th battalion commandant, B. Krishna Rao, was posted at the Visakhapatnam (Rural) SP.

The Guntur (Rural) SP Ch. Vijaya Rao was transferred and posted as the Vijayawada Railways SP, while K. Narayana Naik was transferred and posted as the West Godavari district SP.

SP, West Godavari, Navdeep Singh, was transferred and posted as the SP, CID. SP, OCTOPUS, Vishal Gunni, was transferred and posted as the Guntur (Rural) SP.

M. Deepika, Disha Special Officer, was placed on full additional charge as the commandant, APSP 6th battalion, Mangalagiri.