16-member SIT to probe desecration of idols in A.P.

The State government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the attacks on temples and vandalising of idols. An order to this effect was issued on Friday.
The 16-member team, headed by Additional Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau G.V.G. Ashok Kumar, and Krishna Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and two Additional SPs (members) will investigate the cases related to vandalising of temples and desecration of idols.
The team also comprises two Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), two Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), four CIs and equal number of SIs of different wings across the State.
Police detected about 20 cases and arrested the accused. Investigation in the remaining cases are different stages, a police officer said.
The State Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Crime Investigation Department and other wings will extend support to the SIT, which will report to Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang and Additional DGP (Law and Order) Ravi Shankar Ayyanar.
“About 25 cases of ‘attack on temples’ have been reported in West Godavari, Krishna, Vizianagaram, East Godavari, Prakasam and other districts in the State. SIT will investigate on the modus operandi of the accused, criminal history of the accused, if any, links with locals, pattern of crimes and other details by using scientific methods,” said a SIT member.
