November 12, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:14 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener of AP EAPCET-2023 Chadalavada Nagarani on Saturday said a total of 1,510 students were given admission in the special round of counselling conducted for EAPCET-qualified candidates by the department. In a statement, she said as many as 1,735 students exercised options. The seat allotment was made on Saturday, and students should report in their respective colleges before November 14, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.