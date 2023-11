November 12, 2023 02:28 am | Updated 02:28 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Commissioner of Technical Education and Convener of AP EAPCET-2023 Chadalavada Nagarani on Saturday said a total of 1,510 students were given admission in the special round of counselling conducted for EAPCET-qualified candidates by the department. In a statement, she said as many as 1,735 students exercised options. The seat allotment was made on Saturday, and students should report in their respective colleges before November 14, she said.