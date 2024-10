The Patamata police arrested two persons from Tamil Nadu, and seized 145 kg of ganja from their possession on Thursday (October 17, 2024).

On a tip-off, the police team intercepted the smugglers, Murthy and Vinesh Kumar, and seized the contraband from them near Ramavarappadu Ring Road.

Police are trying to find out the origin and destination of the seized ganja, said Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) K. Damodar.