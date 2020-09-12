12,533 aspirants to write UPSC prelims in Vijayawada

Krishan district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday said elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s civil services (preliminary) examination on October 4.
Participating in a video-conference organised by the UPSC officials, Ms. Madhavilatha said a total of 12,533 candidates would write the exam in 27 sub-centres in the Vijayawada centre.
She said the exam would be held in two sessions – 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m and 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Twenty-nine Tahsildars would be deployed as inspecting officers and 29 Mandal Parishat Development Officers as assistant inspecting officers at the exam centres.
For 54 differently-abled candidates, a special exam centre was set up at a college. The exam would be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks and sanitisers would be mandatory.
District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz will be the coordinating supervisor for the Vijayawada centre and the Joint Collector would be the custodian.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath