12,533 aspirants to write UPSC prelims in Vijayawada

Krishan district Joint Collector K. Madhavilatha on Friday said elaborate arrangements were being made for the smooth conduct of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s civil services (preliminary) examination on October 4.

Participating in a video-conference organised by the UPSC officials, Ms. Madhavilatha said a total of 12,533 candidates would write the exam in 27 sub-centres in the Vijayawada centre.

She said the exam would be held in two sessions – 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m and 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Twenty-nine Tahsildars would be deployed as inspecting officers and 29 Mandal Parishat Development Officers as assistant inspecting officers at the exam centres.

For 54 differently-abled candidates, a special exam centre was set up at a college. The exam would be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines. Face masks and sanitisers would be mandatory.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz will be the coordinating supervisor for the Vijayawada centre and the Joint Collector would be the custodian.