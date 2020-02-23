1,237 schools to get facelift in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

23 February 2020 01:12 IST

Works to be taken up under ‘Nadu-Nedu’ programme

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz has said as many as 1,237 schools in the district will be revamped and provided with nine basic amenities and facilities under the government’s ‘Nadu-Nedu’ scheme in the first phase.

Mr. Imtiaz at a review meeting conducted with the officials concerned here on Saturday said that initially 1,100 schools were selected for the first phase and more would be covered in due course.

According to him following is the break-up of the number of schools to be developed by various departments: Panchayat Raj Department, 586 schools; Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA) (333); AP Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation (254 schools); and Municipal and Public Health departments (64).

He said under the scheme, schools should be provided drinking water supply, electricity, furniture, toilets, painting, major and minor repair works, green boards, English laboratories in primary schools and compound walls.

He asked officials to complete the process of exchange of MoUs between the school headmasters and parents committees. Hereafter school-level review of works would be conducted. Schools without buildings have to be exempted from the list and compound walls were needed for 562 schools, he added.

Joint Collector K. Mohan Kumar, District Education Office M.V. Rajyalakshmi, SSA project officer K.D.V.M. Prasad Babu and others were present.