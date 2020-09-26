1,200 volunteers to wean youth from addictions

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz said that over 1,200 volunteers would be roped in to create awareness among the students about drug abuse and alcohol abuse in the district.

Mr. Imtiaz in a meeting with the Nasha Mukt Bharat district committee said that there is a need for a proper action plan to save youth from addiction to alcohol and drugs.

He said awareness should be created at the school and college level and over 1,200 would be identified and trained soon for the purpose. He said awareness campaigns should be conducted by officials of police, excise, the board of intermediate, colleges, universities and others.

Mr. Imtiaz released a book on youth and drug addiction authored by psychologists T.S.Rao and G. Shankar Rao and brought up by the Akshara Foundation.