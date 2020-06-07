1,185 liquor bottles seized in three separate raids
The police on Sunday seized about 60 bottles of liquor being illegally transported in a milk van and took three persons into custody.
During a vehicle check-up, the personnel intercepted the van at Gandigunta village and seized the stock. The Vuyyur police registered a case.
In a separate raid, the team led by Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP M. Sathi Babu confiscated 250 liquor bottles being smuggled in a four-wheeler and took two persons into custody.
“We stopped the vehicle at Gudavalli check post and seized the bottles. A case has been registered,” Mr. Sathi Babu said.
The Krishna district police, during yet another raid, seized 875 liquor bottles being smuggled from Telangana, at Gandrayi check-post, under Chillakallu police station limits on Sunday.
Police destroyed jaggery wash at Arthamuru and Manjuluru villages in Bantumilli mandal and cases registered against two persons.
Why you should pay for news - know more