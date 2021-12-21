11 directors appointed to APIDC

Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (APIDC) chairperson Bandi Nagendra Punyaseela said that an action plan was being prepared to revitalise and strengthen APIDC which has been ‘ignored’ for the past 15 years.

Ms. Punyaseela was speaking at the swearing-in ceremony of the eleven directors appointed to the corporation, at the APIDC office in the city on Monday.

“Corporation offiicals will visit industries in various districts soon and prepare a report on the current situation of the industrial sector, which would be submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” Ms. Punyaseela said.

The newly-appointed directors include M. Adilakshmi, P. Nandakumar, J. Kumari, P. Srinivas Kumar, K. Sagar, S. Srinu, P. Divya, P. Hanumanth Reddy, R. Anuradha, K. Venkata Lakshmi and B. Bangaru Naidu.