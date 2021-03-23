Vijayawada

1,000 liquor bottles seized, three arrested

Police producing the seized liquor stocks at Vatsavai in Krishna district on Monday.   | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Police seized 1,000 liquor bottles of various brands in two different raids on the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana borders. Three persons and two cars have been seized, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

A Task Force party intercepted a car at Pentyalagudem village and seized 800 bottles and arrested two persons.

In a separate drive, the police during vehicle check at the border check post, recovered 200 liquor bottles being smuggled from Telangana on Sunday night.

Cases have been registered against the accused, said Mr. Ravindrabath Babu adding that instructions had been given to step up vigil along the State border.

