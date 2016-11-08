1,000 body-worn cameras to be issued to police in A.P.

Students’ unions, women, people’s organisations and those who stage protests on various public issues, beware! The policemen are soon coming up with body-worn cameras.

The police will scan the footage and fix the agitators under appropriate Sections using the documented evidence.

“If the protesters resort to stone pelting and provoke the police to wield lathis, the police will observe the footage to find out the persons responsible for the violence, damage to properties and injuries to security personnel. The language they use will also be recorded,” said in-charge DGP N. Sambasiva Rao at a press conference here on Monday .

Mr. Rao said 1,000 cameras would be distributed to the police across the State by this month end. “We already tested the body-worn cameras during the Krishna Pushkarams held in August this year. These cameras will help police in many ways.”

Emergency Response System

The Central government has sanctioned National Emergency Response System (NRES) for A.P. The system would be set up with Rs.9.7 crore at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS in Vijayawada) with the State-wide number ‘112’. As there was no Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in AP, one would be constructed at a cost of Rs.253 crore. It would come up in five acres at Rayapudi village in the capital region, Mr. Sambasiva Rao said.

