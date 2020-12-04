100-day awareness drive to protect women planned in Vijayawada

A.P. Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma speaking at a meeting in Vijayawada on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

04 December 2020 00:33 IST

Mahila Commission chief calls upon NGOs to take part in the exercise

The Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission has planned three-month-long activities on women protection and awareness. The drive will begin on December 8, according to its Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

The commission, in association with various departments, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and student wings, advocates, police and celebrities, will organise the programmes in all districts, Ms. Padma said at a meeting organised by Mahila Commission in association with Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) with the NGOs here on Thursday.

Ms. Padma said rallies, awareness meetings, debates, workshops, grievance cells, webinars, village-level meetings, surprise checks, enlightenment programmes on cyber crime and drive against belt shops and arrack would mark the 100-day programme -- ‘Mahila March @ 100 Days’.

“The managements of NGOs have been requested to take part in the 100-day programme and participate in the awareness drive, raids, virtual meetings and other activities,” Ms. Padma said while appreciating the services of NGOs in the State.

Govt. thanked

Commission Director R. Suez said NGO representatives from Guntur, Krishna, Prakasam, East and West Godavari and Prakasam districts expressed their willingness to join hands to curb crime against women and girls.

CRAF State Director P. Francis Thambi thanked the government for introducing several schemes and programmes for protection of women and for taking child-friendly initiatives in the State. He promised to support the 100-day activities, proposed by Mahila Commission, in about 100 child-friendly villages and wards.

Child Protection Network (CPN), which has about 800 NGOs membership in AP, will participate in the drive at village, mandal and district levels, said its secretary Denny. V Isaac.

Women Commission member Tammisetti Ramadevi, Women Development and Child Welfare Guntur district Project Director B. Manoranjani, Krishna district Assistant Project Director M. Pramila Rani, District Child Protection Officer Ch. Vijay Kumar and representatives of several NGOs across the State were present.