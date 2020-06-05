10 youth held for peddling ganja

KAKINADA

05 June 2020 23:01 IST

The Razole circle police arrested 10 persons, including three minors, on charges of peddling ganja, near Dindi bridge under Malikipuram police limits in East Godavari district. The accused were produced before a local court on Friday.

According to the Malikipuram police, 900 gm of ganja was seized from the youth of Konaseema region during the raid on Thursday night. All of them have reportedly discontinued their education and were allegedly addicted to consumption of ganja. The police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising