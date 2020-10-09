10 held for bid to encash CMRF funds using fake cheques

VIJAYAWADA

09 October 2020 01:02 IST

Accused attempted to draw ₹117 crore in Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka

The State CID police reportedly picked up six persons of Karnataka and three from West Bengal in the multi-crore Chief Minister Relief Fund (CMRF) fraud attempt unearthed in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring States, a few days ago.

On September 20, the Thullur police registered a case on the scam, which was later transferred to Crime Investigation Department (CID). The government directed the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials too to investigate the case as accused tried to draw the amount from the CMRF, in the Secretariat.

Investigation officers reportedly rounded up Udaya Shetty, a resident of Kantavara, Brijesh Rai of Mangaluru, Yogish Acharya of Moodbidri, Gangadhara Rao and two others of Karnataka. Three others were also picked up in the case from West Bengal, and hunt is on for the remaining accused in the scam.

More arrests

The Kadapa police arrested Bhaskar Reddy, who withdrew ₹9.95 lakh, from SBI Proddatur branch, using three cheques issued in the name of three different persons under CMRF.

“The CID, ACB and the Kadapa district police visited Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi and arrested a few members of the gang. More arrests are likely to be made in the CMRF fraud,” a senior police official told The Hindu.

Miscreants deposited a cheque dated September 9, 2020, for ₹52.65 crore, in favour of Advaitha VK Hollow Blocks and Interlock, in Moodbiri SBI Branch, Mangaluru. Two other persons deposited a cheque dated September 7, in favour of Sharma Forcing for ₹39.85 crore and another cheque dated September 14 for ₹24.65 crore to Mallabpur People Rural Development Society. The two cheques were deposited in different banks in West Bengal.

During verification, the bank staff alerted the State Bank of India (SBI) personnel of Thullur and Vijayawada, who asked to stop payment, and later confirmed that all the three cheques were fake.

The bank authorities confirmed that the miscreants prepared fake cheques, forged the signatures of the officials, used seals of different departments and tried to encash about ₹117 crore. Following a complaint lodged by P. Murali Krishna Rao, Assistant Secretary to Government (Revenue department), the police registered a case and took up investigation.

Joint probe

As per the records of the Secretariat officials, the three cheques were issued to Kolli Rataiah for ₹16,000, Konatham Hymavathi for ₹45,000 and Pathuri Hymavathi for ₹45,000 from November 2019 to June this year. Police visited the houses of the original beneficiaries and recorded their statements, as part of investigation.

It’s a joint probe. Teams of the AP CID, visited the bank branches in Mangaluru, Delhi and West Bengal, observed the CCTV footages available in the banks, account details and other particulars, submitted by the accused in the banks.

Police are trying to find out where the gang prepared fake cheques, seals of banks and other departments, who forged the signatures of the officials and other details.