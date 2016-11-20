Vijayawada

10 PHCs sanctioned for Krishna district

The State government has sanctioned 10 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for Krishna district, according to District Medical and Health Officer R. Naga Malleswari.

Inaugurating a PHC at Gollapalli village in Nuzvid mandal on Saturday, Ms. Malleswari said clearance has been obtained from the 13th Finance Commission for a sum of Rs.1.80 crore for the new centres. Steps were taken for conducting repairs to dilapidated PHC buildings across the district, she added. Medical and Health Department executive engineer Praveen Raj and others were present.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:29:23 AM |

