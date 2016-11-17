1.2 lakh housing units in next 18 months: Narayana

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P. Narayana on Wednesday inaugurated a drinking water reservoir which will serve the needs of One Town and nearby areas.

The reservoir, located in the 29th ward of the Urmila Subbarao Nagar, was built at a cost of Rs. 3 crore with 13th Finance Commission funds.

Mr. Narayana said drinking water had been set as top priority by the department and all efforts were being made to provide the same for all urban population in the State.

He said the department was poised to build 1.2 lakh houses for the poor across the State in the next 18 months.

Mayor Koneru Sridhar said the reservoir had been designed to supply an average of 135 litres of water per head in the area with a population of 25, 000.

Municipal commissioner G. Veerapandian, MLA Jaleel Khan, Deputy Mayor G. Venkataramana, local corporator B. Sandhya Rani were among those present.