“Solve farmers’ issues before laying stone for Petro varsity”

CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu has demanded that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu drop the stone-laying ceremony of the Petro University at Vangali village, Sabbavaram mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, Mr. Madhu said the farmers who gave away 126 acres of land for Marine University six years ago are still denied any package and the ownership rights on the land though it was kept unused since then. The government should first solve of the issues of the farmers before going for setting stone to the new university, he said.