“Police frustrating Maoists’ comeback plans”

: Director-General of Police N. Sambasiva Rao said Maoists were trying to regain ground in the State, but the police were thwarting their plans and retaliating when the situation demanded.

He said the Greyhounds, Andhra Pradesh Special Police (APSP), Anti-Naxal Squads (ANS) and the Central forces were tackling the menace effectively on the State’s borders. As many as 14 police personnel and 10 home guards died on duty this year and the government was taking care of their families, said, the DGP addressing a press conference here on Thursday. Recalling the days (during 1980s) when Naxalites (then People’s War) were active in A.P., Mr. Rao said many police personnel, including a few IPS officers, laid down their lives fighting against the extremists. “The AP police have successfully controlled Naxalites who developed a strong base in many areas in the State. Now, we are trying to prevent their entry from the neighbouring States,” the DGP explained and said the cooperation from the Centre in this regard was good.

The State government has constructed about 27 attack-proof police stations in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas in the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam and East Godavari districts and also in other places.

Focus on welfare

Proposals have been sent to the government for enhancement of ex gratia to the families of the home guards who died fighting Naxalites and anti-social elements.

The Police Department has written to the government to increase the ex gratia from Rs.5 lakh to Rs.15 lakh in case of death, Rs.2 lakh to Rs.10 lakh for permanent incapacitation and Rs.75,000 to Rs.2 lakh to those who suffered serious injuries in attacks.

Financial assistance

Besides, financial assistance was being extended through various police welfare schemes, the DGP added.

Directors General R.P. Thakur and D. Gautam Sawang, Additional DGs Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao and N.V. Surendra Babu were among those present.