“Hand washing can save many pre-term babies”

Infection continues to be the biggest killer of pre-term babies and the number of deaths can be reduced with the baby handlers simply washing their hands, said neonatologist S Ramprasad.

The World Prematurity Day is observed every year on November 17 to promote awareness about the complicated subject of pre-term deliveries.

A minimum gestation period of 39 weeks is needed for the birth of a healthy baby and babies born before 37 weeks are considered pre-term (or premature) babies. They vary from 37 weeks to 28 and as the gestation period decreases the complications after birth increase, he said.

The administration of antenatal steroids, hand hygiene, breastfeeding and maintenance of body temperature (using incubator) are four steps that reduce the mortality of such babies by 50 per cent, said Dr. Ramprasad.

There were seven complications to take care of by the doctors, but the mortality of such babies can be reduced by 50 to 60 per cent if the four steps listed are taken, he explained.

The treatment has to be initiated even before the delivery. When there is a threat of pre-term labour, steroids should be administered to the mother to protect the baby.

Vaginal infection and spontaneous (idiopathic) labour are the most frequent causes of such births. The theme of the World Prematurity Day was “High Quality, Family Centric Care,” Dr Ramprasad said.