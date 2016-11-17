“Hand washing can save many pre-term babies”

Infection continues to be the biggest killer of pre-term babies and the number of deaths can be reduced with the baby handlers simply washing their hands, said neonatologist S Ramprasad.
The World Prematurity Day is observed every year on November 17 to promote awareness about the complicated subject of pre-term deliveries.
A minimum gestation period of 39 weeks is needed for the birth of a healthy baby and babies born before 37 weeks are considered pre-term (or premature) babies. They vary from 37 weeks to 28 and as the gestation period decreases the complications after birth increase, he said.
The administration of antenatal steroids, hand hygiene, breastfeeding and maintenance of body temperature (using incubator) are four steps that reduce the mortality of such babies by 50 per cent, said Dr. Ramprasad.
There were seven complications to take care of by the doctors, but the mortality of such babies can be reduced by 50 to 60 per cent if the four steps listed are taken, he explained.
The treatment has to be initiated even before the delivery. When there is a threat of pre-term labour, steroids should be administered to the mother to protect the baby.
Vaginal infection and spontaneous (idiopathic) labour are the most frequent causes of such births. The theme of the World Prematurity Day was “High Quality, Family Centric Care,” Dr Ramprasad said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor