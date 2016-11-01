Vijayawada

‘State according top priority to minority welfare’

APSMFC ChairmanMd. Hidayaath addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Monday.

The State government is according top priority to the welfare of Muslim minorities, according to Andhra Pradesh State Minority Finance Corporation Chairman Md. Hidayaath. Addressing the media here on Monday, he said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had set a target of extending a benefit of Rs. 5 lakh to each Muslim family.

“Increase in the budgetary allocation shows the importance being given to the minorities,” he said.

While Rs. 42.70 crore was allocated for self-employment schemes (including subsidy) in 2015-16, a sum of Rs. 82 crore was so far disbursed to 12,875 beneficiaries under different schemes in 2016-17, Mr. Hidayaath said. The government was trying to implement all the recommendations of the Rajinder Sachar Committee constituted to prepare a report on the social, economic, and educational status of Muslims in the country, he said. Though the State had a huge deficit in the budget, the Chief Minister was sanctioning sufficient funds for minority welfare, he added.

Special efforts were being made to ensure that youth completed matriculation and degree courses.

