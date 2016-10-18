Vijayawada

‘Spartans-2K16’ begins today

The department of Business and Management Studies of Gudlavalleru Engineering College will host the two-day National-level Management Meet “SPARTANS-2K16” starting from Tuesday pn the college premises.

Events like Young Manager, Finance Game, Market Makers, HR Events, Business Plan, Business Quiz, Paper Presentation and Mr & Ms. Spartans are part of the meet, according to Ch.Nirmal Chand, Head, Department of Business Administration.

He said that students will be given an opportunity to show their managerial skill, leadership qualities, communication skills and decision-making abilities in the meet.

