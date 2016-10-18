‘Spartans-2K16’ begins today

The department of Business and Management Studies of Gudlavalleru Engineering College will host the two-day National-level Management Meet “SPARTANS-2K16” starting from Tuesday pn the college premises.
Events like Young Manager, Finance Game, Market Makers, HR Events, Business Plan, Business Quiz, Paper Presentation and Mr & Ms. Spartans are part of the meet, according to Ch.Nirmal Chand, Head, Department of Business Administration.
He said that students will be given an opportunity to show their managerial skill, leadership qualities, communication skills and decision-making abilities in the meet.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor