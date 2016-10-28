‘Sowing should be done on basis of water availability’

The sowing of crop should be done on the basis of the water available so that there was no loss to the farmer, Minister for Water Resources Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has said.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, along with Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao, presided over a water management workshop conducted for Irrigation and Agriculture department officers at the Water Resources Department Farmers’ Training Centre here on Thursday.

The Ministers launched a concerted exercise to collate the exact amount of water required for the kharif crop that was still standing and also the rabi crop that was in the process of being sown, from officials of the Department of Water Resources and line departments at the workshop. The prime objective of the exercise was to regulate the sowing of crop based on the availability of water and not “vice versa” the Minister said.

Mr. Umamaheswara Rao, Mr. Pulla Rao along with the Irrigation Secretary Shashi Bhushan Kumar and Agriculture Commissioner Danunjaya Reddy presided over the meeting. The Irrigation Chief Engineers of all 13 districts, their superintending engineers and district heads of line departments participated in the exercise to collate the information about the crop and water.

The Agriculture Minister said that the officials should convince farmers to go for Irrigated Dry (ID) crops and reduce the demand for water.

Mr. Shashi Bhushan hauled up Irrigation and Agriculture officials of West Godavari district when they disagreed over the acreage of different crops sown in the district.