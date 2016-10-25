‘Science City will be completed in five years’

Country’s first-ever Science City, coming up at Amaravati, will be completed in five years and the aim of the State Government is to make it a unique one in the world by 2025, according to Dr. A. Krishna Rao, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer A.P. Science City, here on Monday

Speaking to The Hindu on the sidelines of the two-day 32nd National convention on Internet of Things (IOT) organised by The Institute of Engineers, he said the mega project was funded by the Central and State governments in a 50-50 ratio with a projected cost of Rs. 200 crore.

“We will be having such science cities in five or six places in the country”.

Mr. Rao, who is having 30 years of experience in research and education from prestigious universities like Harvard and Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), said that he was back to Andhra Pradesh to help the new State gain momentum in science and technology.

Three-pronged approach

“Science City will be installed by following a three-pronged approach. First will be the creation of an incubation hub followed by research and thirdly creation of education hub. We would like to integrate all three of them later”. He said the city will tie up with national and international universities and in some cases international universities will be approached to set up their campuses.

Mr. Rao said that science city will have around 10 museums which will be a major attraction to the pilgrims coming to Amaravati. “We want to mix tourism with science. We want have these science museums which will help visitors gain some knowledge about the science procedures adopted by the capital city”.

Regional science centres

He said as a member secretary of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Science and Technology (APSCOST), he will set up three regional science centres at Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram and Madanapalli in Rayalaseema area. “We also set 13 district sciences centres.”

He said APSCOST will approach all the district collectors and district educational officers to motivate students internally in their respective districts to graduate to the regional centres and from there they will enter the Science City at Amaravati. “From Amaravati the best will go global,” he added.