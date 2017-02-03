Vijayawada

‘Pest attack dealt a blow to black gram farmers’

Use of even expensive pesticides couldn’t save the crop.

Use of even expensive pesticides couldn’t save the crop.  

Farmers who cultivated black gram have suffered losses due to thrips and bud necrosis in the State, according to Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the interim Secretariat near here on Thursday, Mr. Pulla Rao said farmers cultivated varieties such as PU-31, LBG-752, GBG-1, TBG-104 in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. As many as 3.95 lakh hectares, including dry and wetland, was under black gram cultivation during rabi this year. Of this, crop on 30,000 hectares in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts was affected by bud necrosis, he said.

Expert suggestions

Teams of agricultural scientists and officials visited the affected areas. They suggested solutions to the thrips and bud necrosis problems. “Though the farmers used costly pesticides, expected results were not seen,” he said.

Bud necrosis was under control where Monocrotophos, spinosad, dimethoate, etc were sprayed. The farmers can consult the agriculture officers concerned and take necessary steps to control pests in their fields, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 6, 2020 1:25:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Vijayawada/%E2%80%98Pest-attack-dealt-a-blow-to-black-gram-farmers%E2%80%99/article17165042.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY