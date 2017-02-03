‘Pest attack dealt a blow to black gram farmers’

Farmers who cultivated black gram have suffered losses due to thrips and bud necrosis in the State, according to Agriculture Minister Prathipati Pulla Rao.

Addressing a press conference at the interim Secretariat near here on Thursday, Mr. Pulla Rao said farmers cultivated varieties such as PU-31, LBG-752, GBG-1, TBG-104 in Krishna, Guntur, Nellore, West Godavari, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram districts. As many as 3.95 lakh hectares, including dry and wetland, was under black gram cultivation during rabi this year. Of this, crop on 30,000 hectares in Krishna, Guntur and West Godavari districts was affected by bud necrosis, he said.

Expert suggestions

Teams of agricultural scientists and officials visited the affected areas. They suggested solutions to the thrips and bud necrosis problems. “Though the farmers used costly pesticides, expected results were not seen,” he said.

Bud necrosis was under control where Monocrotophos, spinosad, dimethoate, etc were sprayed. The farmers can consult the agriculture officers concerned and take necessary steps to control pests in their fields, he added.