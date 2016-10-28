Vijayawada

‘Pay DA from Jan. this year’

APNGOs Association president P. Ashok Babu has urged the State government to regularise the services of contract employees.

The leader met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday to bring the problems faced by the employees to his notice. He asked the Chief Minister to take an early decision on increasing salaries of the contract employees and regularise their services. He sought payment of DA to employees from January this year.

He also wanted the government to implement health card programme for employees in a full-fledged manner. The leader urged the government to set up CRDA canteens for the benefit of 1,000 employees in Gollapudi and an equal number of employees at Ibrahimpatnam.

May 29, 2020 6:16:01 PM

