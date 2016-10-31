Vijayawada

‘Need for improved geriatric care’

The two-day national seminar on ‘Ethical Issues of Geriatric Care in India’ organised by the Department of Ethics and Religion of Andhra Loyola College concluded here on Saturday.

The seminar aimed at understanding the ethical implications of older people’s care saw more than 80 participants, including 20 professors and 60 research scholars, from four states. Also, 35 scholarly research papers were presented and discussed in the seminar which was sponsored by The Indian Council of Philosophical Research, New Delhi.

The scholars who took part in the seminar discussed the need for old age institutions for women, funding and other issues pertaining to poor and old age people care in India.

