‘Make transparent allotment of land in Amaravati’

Former Minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao has appealed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to make transparent allotment of land for construction of government buildings and private companies in Amaravati.

The Government should act as the trustee and custodian of land and other natural resources and ensure that their allotment is not in violation of the directions of Supreme Court—which insisted that open tender system should be followed in such cases—and does not leave any scope for legal action.In a letter to Mr. Naidu on Thursday, Mr. Rao stated that it would be appropriate to set aside the Swiss Challenge method and select Indian companies which were equally capable as the Singapore consortium of executing mega projects like the construction of A.P State Administrative Complex in Guntur district.