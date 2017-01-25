‘Machilipatnam Yuva Keratalu’ from January 28

International table tennis player Naina Jaiswal will address the youth and students of Machilipatnam during the two-day cultural festival, ‘Machilipatnam Yuva Keratalu’, which begins from January 28. The annual festival will be conducted on the Hindu College grounds.
Excise and BC Welfare Minister Kollu Ravindra on Tuesday said that school and college students in and around Machilipatnam could participate in cultural, creative and academic events.
Mathematics Olympiad, to be conducted for the students from Classes 8 to 10, is likely to be a major draw. “The students will be asked to come up with projects on ‘Models of Machilipatnam development’, apart from cultural programmes,” added Mr. Ravindra.
Mr. Ravindra on Tuesday released a poster of ‘Machilipatnam Yuva Keratalu’.
