Vijayawada

‘Lead team to PM on verdict of tribunal’

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna has said that the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal verdict is harmful to A.P.’s interests.

Mr. Ramakrishna stated in a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday that sowing of kharif crops, which was to be done in June and July, had to be extended through August and September due to non-availability of water. It was because Karnataka raised the height of Almatti dam.

Mr. Naidu would do well to lead a delegation to the Prime Minister, seeking redistribution of the water between four States, he stated.

