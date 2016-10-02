‘Incentives may benefit only big industries’

The special concessions notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) under the Income Tax Act for manufacturing units set up in seven backward districts of Andhra Pradesh may only benefit the heavy process industries that have huge capital costs, and that too when there is adequate logistical support in the form of plug-and-play infrastructure.

The incentives — 15 per cent higher additional depreciation and 15 per cent investment allowance — extended under the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014, industry bodies believe, will not be of much help for for the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

These incentives are applicable for Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

Speaking to The Hindu , Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)-AP Vice-Chairman J.S.R.K. Prasad said that the concessions were likely to cause a shift of industrial activity to Anantapur and Kurnool districts from Bengaluru but they would be of reasonably good benefit to capital-intensive industries in the form of accelerated depreciation. Otherwise, the concessions would have limited impact.