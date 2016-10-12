‘Hoi An role model for tourism’

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is leaving no stone unturned to make Amaravati, the new capital of Andhra Pradesh, an international tourist destination. He has been making all-out efforts to woo investors to groom the State.

Curator and International Advisor to AP on Amaravati Heritage Town Amareswar Galla says Vietnam provides the best practice project for AP to focus on tourism-based growth. “The concept of human development has become a process of enlarging people’s choices that measures development in a broad array of capacities, ranging from political, economic and social participation to individual opportunities to be healthy, educated, productive and creative and to enjoy a sense of place and identity,” says Prof. Galla who is also the Unesco Advisor for Hoi An’s Heritage Tourism Development.

Back after attending a Unesco meet in Vietnam, Prof. Galla says Vietnam is one of the few developing nations with impressive achievements in poverty reduction. “Diversification of the resource base for local communities, responsive infrastructure development and expanding choices for the poor have been critical in the doi moi reform process (an economic reform and poverty eradication programme).

“The focus on livelihood of the primary stakeholder communities using local heritage as a powerful tool for articulating their unique sense of place and identity has become the lifeline for sustainable development and growth of Hoi An and the region,” he emphasises.

Hoi An was chosen as one of the 110 historic destinations in the world by the National Geographic magazine, he adds.